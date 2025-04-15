Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 216,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,229,000 after buying an additional 592,711 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 322,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,868 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.