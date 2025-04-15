TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 650.4% from the March 15th total of 339,800 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of RNAZ opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $179.05. TransCode Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $66.33.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

