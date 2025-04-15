Travelers Companies (TRV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Travelers Companies to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $250.61 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.04.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travelers Companies stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.