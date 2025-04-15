Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 925.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,504,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,153,000 after purchasing an additional 167,270 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price objective on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

