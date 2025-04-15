Truist Financial Cuts Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target to $82.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

Get Insperity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSP

Insperity Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NSP stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.14. 44,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06. Insperity has a one year low of $68.79 and a one year high of $109.80. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $508,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,143,618.68. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,812,762.88. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Insperity by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Insperity by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.