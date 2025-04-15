Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in General Electric were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

General Electric Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE GE opened at $185.89 on Tuesday. General Electric has a one year low of $146.78 and a one year high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

