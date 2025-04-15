Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.