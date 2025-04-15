Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Twin Disc by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.56. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

