Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 128.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 214.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,420 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 67.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 82,953 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,302,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,860,000 after buying an additional 189,791 shares during the period.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $121,511.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,648,447.48. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,200 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $256,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,932,143.30. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.34. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 target price on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

