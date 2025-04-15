UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $243,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in UBS Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 104,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $391,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 0.9 %

UBS stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.