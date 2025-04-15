UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock Price

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. 687,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,581. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.85. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 64.8% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.