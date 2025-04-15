Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,122 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $94,588,000 after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 277,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after buying an additional 53,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.43.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

