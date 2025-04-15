United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,281,997 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,630,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281,997 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $48,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after buying an additional 23,988,859 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,455,000 after buying an additional 751,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after buying an additional 11,705,886 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

