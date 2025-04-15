United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Charis Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Dagco Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 162,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

