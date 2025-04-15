UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,093,228 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 191,018 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,070,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.85.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.2 %

UNH opened at $586.23 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $438.50 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.83. The company has a market cap of $536.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

