US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

US Foods stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. US Foods has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. Equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 27.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in US Foods by 126.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in US Foods by 16.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

