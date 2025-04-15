USDX [Kava] (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $74.00 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $211,222.59 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,952.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.91 or 0.00380101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00033034 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.66331977 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $211,139.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

