Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Senior Officer Purchases C$13,100.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Grzegorz Jacek Kulawski acquired 2,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,100.00.

Shares of TSE VLE opened at C$6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$443.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.55. Valeura Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$9.32.

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

