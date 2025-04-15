Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,555 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

