Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.