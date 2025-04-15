Verbio SE (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verbio SE (OTCMKTS:VBVBFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the March 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Verbio Stock Performance

Shares of VBVBF opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Verbio has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

About Verbio

Verbio SE engages in the production and distribution of fuels and finished products in Germany, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Biodiesel, Bioethanol/Biomethane, and Other segments. The company provides verbiodiesel, verbioglycerin, verbioethanol, and verbiogas; olefin metathesis catalysts; animal feeds, such as Verbio Proti Flow and Verbio Grain Pro; phytosterols under the Sterocellent brand; and liquid fertilizer.

