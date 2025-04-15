VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

VRSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $247.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.24. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $167.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.67.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

In other VeriSign news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,586.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

