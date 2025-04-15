Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 67,266 shares.The stock last traded at $9.36 and had previously closed at $9.52.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $503.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.08.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

About Vinci Partners Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 84,040 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,562,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 2,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 259,569 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

