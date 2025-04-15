Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 67,266 shares.The stock last traded at $9.36 and had previously closed at $9.52.
Vinci Partners Investments Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $503.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.08.
Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments
About Vinci Partners Investments
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.
Featured Articles
