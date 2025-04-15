Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Update

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 221.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. Voestalpine has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.86.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

