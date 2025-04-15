Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Up 154.2% in March

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a growth of 154.2% from the March 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGD. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 103,988.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 47,367 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 111,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 52,209 shares during the period.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IGD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 288,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,816. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.