Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PayPal (PYPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) recently:

4/14/2025 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2025 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $103.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2025 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $120.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2025 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2025 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $104.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2025 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2025 – PayPal was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Arete Research.

3/27/2025 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Arete Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2025 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – PayPal had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/26/2025 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Get PayPal Holdings Inc alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.