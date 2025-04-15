WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Shares Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$4.04. Approximately 1,813,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 971,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
