Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded up $10.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.19. 627,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $573.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $395.18 and a 12 month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin R. Johnson bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

