Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.17. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 369,911 shares.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $223.95 million, a P/E ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.85.
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Copper and Gold
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.