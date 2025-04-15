What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for PPG Industries Q2 Earnings?

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report issued on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.75. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after buying an additional 756,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

