Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and traded as high as $12.31. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 3,403 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $62.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.
Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter.
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
