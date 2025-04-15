Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and traded as high as $12.31. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 3,403 shares traded.

Where Food Comes From Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $62.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Where Food Comes From by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Where Food Comes From by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.