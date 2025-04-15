WINkLink (WIN) Market Capitalization Hits $47.29 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $47.29 million and $37.97 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.386313. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00004872 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $33,204,220.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

