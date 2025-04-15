Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $38.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Winnebago Industries traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $29.72. 102,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 691,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WGO. Benchmark decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,320.60. The trade was a 43.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,750,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000.

The company has a market cap of $827.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -544.00%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

