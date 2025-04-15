Winslow Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,479,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,858 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $848,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 358,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.49.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $3,281,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,521.61. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,497 shares of company stock valued at $20,837,150. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $159.07 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

