Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 10.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 146,795,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 33,224,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £779,210.72, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
