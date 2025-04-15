Xai Price Hits $0.0429 on Top Exchanges (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Xai has a total market cap of $46.17 million and $16.55 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xai has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Xai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,499.24 or 1.00022379 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85,199.04 or 0.99671182 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Xai

Xai’s genesis date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,874,784,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,075,094,651 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,874,688,224.97799307 with 1,392,702,736.19775091 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.04286199 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $16,959,119.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

