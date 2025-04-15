Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Xiaomi Trading Down 2.7 %

XIACF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 119,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,842. Xiaomi has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.

About Xiaomi

Featured Stories

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

