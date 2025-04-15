Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Xiaomi Trading Down 2.7 %
XIACF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 119,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,842. Xiaomi has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.
About Xiaomi
