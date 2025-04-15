Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,649,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $109,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 215,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 474,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 126,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 101,814 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.65. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $44.96.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

