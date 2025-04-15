Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 177,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 224,002 shares.The stock last traded at $48.83 and had previously closed at $48.59.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,735,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,536,000 after purchasing an additional 623,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

