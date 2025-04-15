XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 3,586 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 155.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Cencora by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $284.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.88 and a 200-day moving average of $245.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $296.65.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.20.

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,680,732.63. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

