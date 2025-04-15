XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 20,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $372,272.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 572,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,632,587.76. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $37,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,875.36. This represents a 82.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IONQ. Craig Hallum increased their target price on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 2.50.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

