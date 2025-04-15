XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,174 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after buying an additional 2,959,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $113,156,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,547,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,285,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.