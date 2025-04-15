XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 158.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $964.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $571.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $657.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $749.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.86 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

