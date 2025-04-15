XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,531,000 after acquiring an additional 55,845,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.22. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $102.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

