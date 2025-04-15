XTX Topco Ltd Sells 3,732 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $130.63.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

