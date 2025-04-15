XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.11. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

