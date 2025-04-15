yearn.finance Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $152.36 million and $19.86 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $4,510.16 or 0.05276264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,499.24 or 1.00022379 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,199.04 or 0.99671182 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,781 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
