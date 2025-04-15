Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.67 and traded as high as C$11.23. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$10.35, with a volume of 4,581 shares trading hands.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.77.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

