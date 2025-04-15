YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $31.86. 340,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,119,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,395,000 after buying an additional 840,842 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $2,927,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $2,244,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $5,667,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.