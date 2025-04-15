Zcash 1-Day Volume Hits $69.76 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $31.17 or 0.00036693 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $495.24 million and approximately $69.76 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000765 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,905,531 coins and its circulating supply is 15,886,821 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.