Zcash 1-Day Volume Hits $69.76 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $31.17 or 0.00036693 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $495.24 million and approximately $69.76 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00009707 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000765 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000086 BTC.
About Zcash
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,905,531 coins and its circulating supply is 15,886,821 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
